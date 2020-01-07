politics

Finland proposes 4-day workweek, 6-hour workdays; could this work in the US?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Americans work more than anyone in the industrialized world.

We take fewer vacations, work longer days and retire later.

The average worker spends more than 90,000 hours of their life working, which makes a proposal by Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin of a nationwide six-hour workday and four-day workweek seem amazing.

RELATED: Four-day work week called 'resounding success' after New Zealand company's experiment

We wanted to find out what the secret is to staying productive while shortening office hours so we headed to the Consulate General of Sweden's office to speak to three women who were all born and raised in Sweden, a country already known for a generous 480-day maternity leave policy and five-week vacations.

Liza Piroska, Vice Consul to the Consulate General of Sweden says she and her colleagues found it challenging adopting to traditional American workweeks when they first arrived in the U.S. She says the secret to being productive on such a short workday is, taking a break.

"I think the thought behind it is if you have a well-rested employee, it's more effective when you're at work. Because you're not constantly stressed and that's what studies have shown works in Sweden!" says Piroska.



She and her colleagues add that there's even a culture of "FIKA" which is a coffee and cake break at work. It's built-in several times a day and even if it doesn't include cake, the act of interacting with colleagues and talking helps employees work better.

Alexis Haselberger is a productivity coach who started her business after years of working for startups and her colleagues would comment on her ability to get more done in less time. Haselberger now works with some of the largest tech companies in the Bay Area, training everyone from management to lower-level employees. She believes it'll be hard to make a cultural shift in the US to working less.

"It's going to be really hard from the top-down level. I would not anticipate this happening in my lifetime," said Haselberger.

She goes on to say Americans have a nose-to-the-grindstone type of mentality where the "early bird gets the worm." In order for change, Haselberger says it needs to come from the top down.

"If you want employees not to check their email on vacation you can't check your email on vacation because it doesn't matter how many times you say you don't have to check your email on vacation if you're doing it," explained Haselberger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoemploymenteconomymoneyworking familiesu.s. & worldpoliticssalaryworkplacejobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Biden makes in-person appearance, lays wreath at veterans park
My 'decision to make': Trump defends criticized use of hydroxychloroquine
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News