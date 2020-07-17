Crews responding to fast-moving brush fire near Livermore

(Photo/Shutterstock)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving brush fire in Livermore in the Altamont area.

The fire began in the area of 16900 Tesla Road and is now estimated at 50 acres, according to CAL FIRE.



The agency says a "couple" structures are threatened by the fire.

Crews from both CAL FIRE and Alameda County Fire Department are responding to the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermorebrush firecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's lieutenant governor responds to surge of COVID-19 cases
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Oakland reaches settlement in 2016 Ghost Ship Fire
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
PG&E transmission lines sparked Kincade Fire, CAL FIRE says
SJSU to reevaluate policing on campus
How to determine if your wipes work against COVID-19
Show More
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Chris Evans gifts 'Captain America' shield to brave boy
Army soldier believed murdered to be buried with military honors
LIVE: Mayor Schaaf gives COVID-19 updates for Oakland residents
More TOP STORIES News