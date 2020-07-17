Crews responding to fast-moving brush fire near Livermore

The fire began in the area of 16900 Tesla Road and is now estimated at 50 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
#HollowFire [Update] IC reporting 50 acres, rapid rate of spread, a couple structures threatened. @calfireSCU @AlamedaCoFire @LP_FIRE1974 pic.twitter.com/4BmZyj9wGu— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 17, 2020
The agency says a "couple" structures are threatened by the fire.
Crews from both CAL FIRE and Alameda County Fire Department are responding to the fire.
