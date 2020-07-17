Crews responding to fast-moving brush fire near Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving brush fire in Livermore in the Altamont area.The fire began in the area of 16900 Tesla Road and is now estimated at 50 acres, according to CAL FIRE.The agency says a "couple" structures are threatened by the fire.Crews from both CAL FIRE and Alameda County Fire Department are responding to the fire.