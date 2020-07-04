13 fires burn overnight in Contra Costa County, some caused by fireworks, officials say

Four more fires including two vehicles and two homes, all in #Concord. The 4th in a 30 minute span, firefighters arrived to find a fully involved building spreading to trees and grass. Fire was under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries to occupants or firefighters. #BelAirIC pic.twitter.com/tSaTzIvi6b — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 4, 2020

Fire crews across County are committed to two vegetation & a structure fire of unknown origin. Grass fires are burning in San Pablo and Pittsburg, a barn is burning in Rodeo. Illegal fireworks known as cause in at least one of these. Pictured, Hwy 4 at Loveridge. #confiresafe4th pic.twitter.com/uRVoeN4BTj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 4, 2020

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in Contra Costa County put out more than a dozen fires overnight Friday leading into the Fourth of July holiday, some of which they say were caused by illegal fireworks.In total, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to 13 fires, three of which were known to be caused by fireworks.The fireworks-caused fires were in Bay Point, Richmond and Pittsburg, the department said on Twitter.Seven of the fires burned vegetation and the others burned cars, homes and another structure, according to the fire department.The department is now asking residents to refrain from using fireworks this Fourth of July.They say any of the fires overnight could've led to a "dangerous" wildfire.The vegetation fires burned in San Pablo and Pittsburg and a barn was burned in Rodeo.Earlier in the day Friday on Twitter, the fire department warned, "Thinking about lighting an illegal firework in CCC, here's some food for thought. Any firework in these warm, dry, windy conditions might be the one that starts a devastating and deadly wildfire."