13 fires burn overnight in Contra Costa County, some caused by fireworks, officials say

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in Contra Costa County put out more than a dozen fires overnight Friday leading into the Fourth of July holiday, some of which they say were caused by illegal fireworks.

In total, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to 13 fires, three of which were known to be caused by fireworks.

The fireworks-caused fires were in Bay Point, Richmond and Pittsburg, the department said on Twitter.

RELATED: July 4th: What's allowed and what's not in California

Seven of the fires burned vegetation and the others burned cars, homes and another structure, according to the fire department.



The department is now asking residents to refrain from using fireworks this Fourth of July.

They say any of the fires overnight could've led to a "dangerous" wildfire.

RELATED: 4th of July warning: Fireworks and hand sanitizer could be a dangerous combination

The vegetation fires burned in San Pablo and Pittsburg and a barn was burned in Rodeo.

Earlier in the day Friday on Twitter, the fire department warned, "Thinking about lighting an illegal firework in CCC, here's some food for thought. Any firework in these warm, dry, windy conditions might be the one that starts a devastating and deadly wildfire."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay pointpittsburgrichmond4th of julybrush firejuly 4thcar firefireworks
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
4th of July warning: Fireworks and hand sanitizer not a good mix
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Bay families prep for smaller July 4th parties to comply with health orders
South Bay teacher who allegedly coughs on baby in Yogurtland loses job
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Oakland woman, and descendant of slave Sally Hemings, turns 100 this July 4th 
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
Health experts: Don't let your guard down this July 4th weekend
Show More
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Sonoma Co. bracing for large crowds July 4th weekend
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
4th of July warning: Fireworks and hand sanitizer not a good mix
CA congresswoman calls for independent investigation into soldier's disappearance
More TOP STORIES News