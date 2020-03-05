Crews responding to fire at C&H sugar facility in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to an industrial fire at C&H Sugar in the East Bay.
The facility is in Crockett on Loring Avenue off of I-80.
Capitol Corridor alerted that trains traveling between Richmond (RIC) and Martinez (MTZ) may experience delays due to fire department activity near the tracks.
ABC7 News has reached out to the fire department for the latest information.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
