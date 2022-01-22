California wildfires

Wind-fueled fire forces evacuations, closure of Hwy 1 near Big Sur; more than 100 acres burned

The fire is being fueled by high winds, and is visible even from Santa Cruz.
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A rare winter wildfire has burned more than 100 acres Friday night in Monterey County, just North of Big Sur.



Mandatory evacuation orders are underway along the Big Sur Coast.

The fire broke out around 7:30 tonight.

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Interactive map shows where wildfires are burning in CA

In just a little more than three hours, it has burned about 150 acres in Palo Colorado Canyon -- That's north of the Bixby Bridge and close to Highway 1.

CHP incident logs show flames have jumped the highway.

It's now burning on the west side, causing poor visibility.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.



Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for all areas west of Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.

Evacuation orders are mandatory.

