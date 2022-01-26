Colorado Fire: Wildfire burning near Big Sur now 55% contained, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE says mandatory evacuations for 500 residents between Carmel and Big Sur have been lifted.
Video above is from a previous report
The Colorado Fire started Friday around 7:30p.m., north of the Bixby Bridge and near Highway 1. CAL FIRE says it has burned at least least 2.3 square miles.
RELATED: 'Risk is real now': Climate expert says California may see more unusual winter wildfires
@PGE4Me webcam at CTRY CLUB HTS in Carmel Valley pointed toward the fire ongoing along the Big Sur Coast near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Please avoid Highway 1 south of Carmel. Humidity is in the teens with gusts around 35 mph! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/EM8dEy2HKg— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022
The fire was fueled by high winds, visible even from Santa Cruz, but by Saturday afternoon, winds have died down.
Earlier Report of Colorado Fire: Wind-fueled fire forces evacuations, closure of Hwy 1 near Big Sur; more than 100 acres burned
Mandatory evacuation orders for 500 residents between Carmel and Big Sur were previously issued by Monterey County officials along the Big Sur Coast.
WILDFIRE TRACKER: Interactive map shows where wildfires are burning in CA
CHP incident logged show flames jumped the highway Friday night. Emergency crews shut down about 21 miles of Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel by the Sea
UPDATE: Highway 1 is now closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel due to a brush fire. Please drive safely and be aware of all emergency responders.@PIOJimShivers— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 22, 2022
Quickmap@dot.ca.gov https://t.co/S41J1xyZ1R
Drivers were told to avoid the area.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday evening for residents of the Palo Colorado area of Monterey County who received mandatory evacuation orders because of a fast-growing vegetation fire that also shut down Highway 1 south of Carmel.
The emergency shelter opened at 11:30 p.m. Friday at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea.