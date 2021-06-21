Firefighter injured in Pleasant Hill house fire that destroyed 1 home, badly damaged another

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A two 2-alarm fire in Pleasant Hill burned two homes Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. at at 106 Lorenzo Drive.

Residents of the first home apparently self-evacuated, and firefighters didn't find anyone inside the second home, according to Contra Costa County Fire. Officials are unsure if the resident was home or not at the time of the fire are are trying to track them down.

The fire is under control, but crews are still watering hot spots.

Officials say the home where the fire started is a total loss and two cars in the garage were destroyed.

The second home was considerably damaged.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

Officials are asking people not to park in front of the home because of arching powerlines.




Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
