3-alarm fire reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, officials say

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire has been reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, according to Santa Clara County fire.Officials say it started with a car fire and spread to the grass.As of 6p.m., firefighters told ABC7 they have stopped forward progress and no structures are threatened.Traffic is backing up , so drivers are urged to avoid the area.The fire started around 4:45p.m. Friday.Crews arrived to a fully involved car fire.So far, it has burned a quarter acre.CAL Fire is assisting in the fight.