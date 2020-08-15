3-alarm fire reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, officials say

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire has been reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, according to Santa Clara County fire.
Officials say it started with a car fire and spread to the grass.
As of 6p.m., firefighters told ABC7 they have stopped forward progress and no structures are threatened.
Traffic is backing up , so drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The fire started around 4:45p.m. Friday.
Crews arrived to a fully involved car fire.
So far, it has burned a quarter acre.
CAL Fire is assisting in the fight.
