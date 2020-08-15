3-alarm fire reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, officials say

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire has been reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, according to Santa Clara County fire.

Officials say it started with a car fire and spread to the grass.

As of 6p.m., firefighters told ABC7 they have stopped forward progress and no structures are threatened.

Traffic is backing up , so drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The fire started around 4:45p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to a fully involved car fire.

So far, it has burned a quarter acre.

CAL Fire is assisting in the fight.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los gatosfirecar fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power across Bay Area due to outages
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Bay Area hits record temps during scorching heat wave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating birthday beaten, Tased by SJPD
USC scientists uncover likely order of COVID-19 symptoms
Mayor asked to resign after racist Kamala Harris comment
New site lets you track location of your ballot in CA
Show More
Post Office warns states across US about mail voting
Gov. Newsom warns of 'record breaking' temps in CA
Mayor considers closing Pacifica beaches due to crowds
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Lake Tahoe residents plan protests over surge of tourists
More TOP STORIES News