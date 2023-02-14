Oscar-nominated documentary captures love story of two scientists studying volcanoes

The Oscar-nominated film is back in theaters for only one day in celebration of Valentine's Day.

If you're looking for a romantic documentary to watch this Valentine's Day full of love, science and lava look no further than "Fire of Love."

The documentary tells the story of a couple joined in their love for volcanoes and for each other.

Katia and Maurice Krafft gave their lives trying to help us understand how and why volcanos erupt.

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon sat down with documentarian Sara Dosa about the process of creating the Oscar nominated film.

You can watch "Fire of Love" on Hulu or Disney+, both streaming platforms owned by the same parent company as ABC7.