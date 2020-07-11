Crews respond to vegetation fire in San Jose

Firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire near Mount Hamilton Rd and Crothers Rd. Estimated 7+ acres. @calfireSCU providing assistance. pic.twitter.com/HqlbHd8STa — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 11, 2020

Heat signature triggered an alert from GOES satellite. A quick look at @AlertWildfire show this smoke plume east of San Jose. #cawx @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/jfbMnFzddH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 11, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in San Jose Saturday morning near Mount Hamilton Road and Crothers Road, just south of Alum Rock Park.The San Jose Fire Department estimates the fire is at least seven acres in size.A large plume of smoke can be seen in the area.