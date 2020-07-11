Crews respond to vegetation fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in San Jose Saturday morning near Mount Hamilton Road and Crothers Road, just south of Alum Rock Park.

The San Jose Fire Department estimates the fire is at least seven acres in size.

A large plume of smoke can be seen in the area.

