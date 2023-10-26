  • Watch Now

Fire Weather Watch issued this weekend in parts of Bay Area due to dry, windy conditions

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Thursday, October 26, 2023 9:14PM
A Fire Weather Watch was issued for the hills and mountains around the Bay Area due to high winds and low humidity.

SAN FANCISCO (KGO) -- A Fire Weather Watch was issued for the hills and mountains around the Bay Area, which are still waiting for a substantial rainstorm this year to completely squash fire concerns.

The Watch begins at 5 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 5 p.m. Sunday.

The highest fire danger will be late Saturday into early Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Winds will likely gust 40 to 50 mph on our ridgetops and humidity levels could drop as low as 15% to 25%. Winds will relax heading into Sunday evening.

Winds will likely gust 40 to 50 mph on Bay Area ridgetops this weekend.

As always, under these conditions, any new fires that start could spread rapidly.

