Fire Weather Watch issued this weekend in parts of Bay Area due to dry, windy conditions

SAN FANCISCO (KGO) -- A Fire Weather Watch was issued for the hills and mountains around the Bay Area, which are still waiting for a substantial rainstorm this year to completely squash fire concerns.

The Watch begins at 5 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 5 p.m. Sunday.

The highest fire danger will be late Saturday into early Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Winds will likely gust 40 to 50 mph on our ridgetops and humidity levels could drop as low as 15% to 25%. Winds will relax heading into Sunday evening.

As always, under these conditions, any new fires that start could spread rapidly.

