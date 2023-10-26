Fire Weather Watch issued this weekend in parts of Bay Area due to dry, windy conditions

SAN FANCISCO (KGO) -- A Fire Weather Watch was issued for the hills and mountains around the Bay Area, which are still waiting for a substantial rainstorm this year to completely squash fire concerns.
The Watch begins at 5 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 5 p.m. Sunday.
The highest fire danger will be late Saturday into early Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Winds will likely gust 40 to 50 mph on our ridgetops and humidity levels could drop as low as 15% to 25%. Winds will relax heading into Sunday evening.
As always, under these conditions, any new fires that start could spread rapidly.
