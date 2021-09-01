California wildfires

Volunteer firefighter hospitalized with burn injuries in Caldor Fire

Volunteer firefighter suffers burn injuries in Caldor Fire

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- A volunteer firefighter, who was battling the Caldor Fire, is in the hospital with second to third-degree burns on 20% of his body.

Richard Gerety's colleagues at the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District set up a GoFundMe page to help his wife and 2-year-old son while he's recovering.

He's expected to be in the hospital at the UC Davis Medical Center for at least a month.

As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had grown to more than 204,000 acres and is only 20% contained.


