Volunteer firefighter hospitalized with burn injuries in Caldor Fire

Richard Gerety's colleagues at the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District set up a GoFundMe page to help his wife and 2-year-old son while he's recovering.
He's expected to be in the hospital at the UC Davis Medical Center for at least a month.
As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had grown to more than 204,000 acres and is only 20% contained.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
