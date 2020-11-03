Firefighter critically injured after incident involving Muni bus in San Francisco, officials say

We will be giving an update at Market and spear at 17005 Hrs regarding this incident resulting in a San Francisco Fighter sustaining critical injuries. The fighter's family has been contacted. https://t.co/JHldgrTAGw pic.twitter.com/aRehkU2rs1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter is in critical condition after an incident involving a Muni bus in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire Department.Video shows a fire hose tangled underneath a bus.This happened not far from the Embarcadero, on Spear Street between Mission and Market streets.The fire department has not yet released details on what led up to the firefighter's injury.Muni did not comment on the details of the incident, but said they are "coordinating with SFPD on their investigation."Transit officials also said Muni vehicles have been re-routed around the area, and they are alerting customers to those temporary changes.