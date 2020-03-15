spring

First day of spring in 2020: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

Break out the flowers: Spring is almost here! Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Palm Sunday is April 5.
  • Passover begins at sundown on April 8.
  • Easter falls on April 12.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 23.
  • Mother's Day is on May 10.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Exclusive look at the spring bloom at SF Botanical Garden
    Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
    Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
    Hopper discusses spring break travel deals, COVID-19 concerns
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Show More
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
    More TOP STORIES News