Fleet Week is back in full force for 40th annual celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 40th annual Fleet Week celebration takes place next week in San Francisco.

The event is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Officials say while there will be some adjustments this year, the tradition will largely be the same, which means the city will get a view of the Blue Angels and the parade of ships.

Law enforcement agencies say they will be out in force, at all the venues and events, across the city.

"We're going to ensure that we have staff out there," said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. "Our plain clothed staff will be in uniform, our people will be out there working with the police department, because the most important thing is to be a viable deterrent to any shenanigans, any tom-foolery that may occur."

Events will begin with a concert next Wednesday evening at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center.

The air shows start a week from today and run through the weekend.

For more information about events and general information about Fleet Week head to their website.

