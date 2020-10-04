Community & Events

San Francisco Fleet Week begins on Monday with virtual events, destroyer ship display

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A scaled-back virtual Fleet Week begins Monday in San Francisco.

The Zumwalt-class destroyer ship USS Michael Monsoor is now anchored in the Bay, after sailing under the Golden Gate bridge Friday morning.

The ship honors Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Ramadi, Iraq, on Sept. 29, 2006.

San Francisco Fleet Week organizers say the ship will not pull into port nor be open for tours due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Flying through history: How the Blue Angels became the main attraction of San Francisco's Fleet Week

The display is ahead of festivities that will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The ship will be pulling out on Saturday with its entire crew onboard.

The air show and live event portions of the celebration have also been postponed until 2021.

The public is encouraged to socially distance and wear masks as they view the destroyer from the waterfront.

WATCH: Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's San Francisco Fleet Week airshow
EMBED More News Videos

After a long week of power outages and frustration, it was time for many in the Bay Area to have some fun. This year's Fleet Week Air show over San Francisco Bay did not disappoint, especially those amazing Blue Angels.



Organizers say a concert and a series of virtual ship tours will highlight the week of online events. More information will be available on FleetWeekSF social media sites as the event nears.

For more information on San Francisco Fleet Week, visit the home page here.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscofleet weeksocial distancingnavysan francisco baydianne feinsteinonline chatbay area eventscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glass Fire gains ground, CAL FIRE air tankers back in action
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
East Bay man charged with alleged $22M in PPP fraud, Feds say
Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Red Flag Warning issued for North Bay mountains overnight
Show More
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
Live updates: Glass Fire grows to 63,450 acres
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
East Bay man creates guitars from cigar boxes, old items
Calif. approaching 4 million acres burned this year
More TOP STORIES News