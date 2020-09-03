Flex Alert issued for California heat wave, so will there be rolling blackouts?

The Flex Alert is in effect Saturday through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
With high temperatures expected between 95 and 110 degrees around the Bay Area - and even hotter elsewhere in the state - there's expected to be a greater demand for power, with everyone staying indoors and blasting the AC. Overnight temperatures are also supposed to be about 10 degrees higher than normal, according to California ISO, which doesn't allow infrastructure the time it needs to fully cool down.
That's why state officials and utility companies like PG&E are asking people to reduce energy use whenever possible during the peak afternoon and evening hours. If the projected power use exceeds the state's power grid, PG&E may be forced to shut off power to neighborhoods using rolling blackouts, as was deemed necessary in the heat wave we saw in early August.
During August's heat wave, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state didn't prepare enough to avoid power outages.
"Let me just make this crystal clear: We failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that is unacceptable," Newsom said.
This time around, the governor's office is "working closely again with energy users large and small to urge conservation and promote grid reliability," a spokesperson from California's Office of Emergency Services told ABC7 News.
California ISO is asking people to reduce energy consumption by:
- Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
- Turning off unnecessary lights
- Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
- Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
- "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
- Use fans instead of AC when possible