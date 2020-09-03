Weather

Flex Alert issued for California heat wave, so will there be rolling blackouts?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California ISO issued a Flex Alert for the state amid an approaching heat wave, asking Californians to conserve power in an effort to avoid rolling blackouts over Labor Day weekend.

The Flex Alert is in effect Saturday through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

California ISO is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the heat wave's impact on the power grid. Check back here to watch live.

With high temperatures expected between 95 and 110 degrees around the Bay Area - and even hotter elsewhere in the state - there's expected to be a greater demand for power, with everyone staying indoors and blasting the AC. Overnight temperatures are also supposed to be about 10 degrees higher than normal, according to California ISO, which doesn't allow infrastructure the time it needs to fully cool down.

RELATED: Major heat wave coming to Bay Area for Labor Day weekend: Here's how hot it will be
EMBED More News Videos

Holiday heatwave: It's going to be hot in the Bay Area over Labor Day Weekend! Dangerous heat on Sunday and excessive heat on Monday is prompting a Statewide Flex Alert.



That's why state officials and utility companies like PG&E are asking people to reduce energy use whenever possible during the peak afternoon and evening hours. If the projected power use exceeds the state's power grid, PG&E may be forced to shut off power to neighborhoods using rolling blackouts, as was deemed necessary in the heat wave we saw in early August.

We reached out to PG&E to see what the chance of rolling power outages are in the Bay Area. We'll update this story when we hear back.

During August's heat wave, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state didn't prepare enough to avoid power outages.

ALSO: How wildfire smoke can impact your health

"Let me just make this crystal clear: We failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that is unacceptable," Newsom said.

This time around, the governor's office is "working closely again with energy users large and small to urge conservation and promote grid reliability," a spokesperson from California's Office of Emergency Services told ABC7 News.

California ISO is asking people to reduce energy consumption by:
  • Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
  • Turning off unnecessary lights
  • Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
  • Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
  • "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
  • Use fans instead of AC when possible
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercalifornialabor dayholidaypower outagepg&eheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
LIVE: Biden in Kenosha after meeting Jacob Blake's family
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Signal in Beirut rubble raises hope for survivor weeks after blast
Coronavirus updates: Santa Clara Co. gives tips to prevent spread of COVID-19 over holiday weekend
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Show More
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Facebook moves to target misinformation before election
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
AccuWeather Forecast: Spare the Air today, heat arrives tomorrow
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on LNU Complex Fire
More TOP STORIES News