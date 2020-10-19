Family & Parenting

Florida couple married for 60 years reunites after 215 days apart due to COVID-19 restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A couple that has been married for 60 years have reunited after 215 days apart.

"Oh my God!" Eve says when she sees Joseph.

"I didn't think I would ever get over here..." Joseph cries as he hugs Eve after 7 long months of separation. "I missed you so much."


The special moment with Joseph and Eve was recorded by the attendants at the Rosecastle at Delaney Creek assisted living facility in Florida and shared on its Facebook page.

The facility says Joseph was in rehab after undergoing surgery in March. Eve soon joined him at the living center but because of the pandemic, they weren't allowed to be in the same room until he finally recovered.

The couple persevered, with just phone calls and a few window visits - until finally meeting face-to-face!
