Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money, gets accepted to 27 universities

PANAMA CITY, FL -- A Florida teenager applied to and was accepted into 27 colleges and universities.

"Its so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," Jonathan Walker said.

Walker is as well rounded as they come. In addition to being extremely smart and dedicated to his studies, he's also a staple on the school's football team.

In his free time, he invented a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that."

Walker's 27 schools include Ivy League institutions like Yale and Harvard and then other big schools like the University of Pennsylvania.

All told, his scholarship offers total more than $4 million.

Walker said all of his success is directly contributable to his family.

"I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it's like to be passionate about something," Walker said.
