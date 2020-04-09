good morning america

Russell Wilson, Ciara talk donating millions of meals to those impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Russell Wilson and Ciara are stepping up to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, pledging millions of meals to help feed those facing food insecurity.

The couple announced back in March that they would donate 1 million meals to Food Lifeline in Seattle through Feeding America. Just weeks later, they pledged to donate 10 million additional meals via the "Meals Up" initiative with Wheels Up to Feeding America.

"To just try to find a way to make a little bit of a difference has been important to us and heavy on our hearts," Russell said in an interview Thursday on "Good Morning America" as part of ABC's Day of Hope spotlighting food insecurity. "We've been really hoping and praying for America, for all of us to come together."

"At the core of it all, two of the greatest necessities are food and shelter," Ciara said. "We really wanted to focus on those immediate needs. If you don't have food, how can you go on with your day?"

"While it's tough for all of us -- I always say we're all in the same boat -- it's a blessing for us that we're able to give in a time like this," she added.

Click here to learn more about food insecurity if you need help or if you're looking to help:

  • If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for information about food banks in your area.
  • If you 're in a position to give, go to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to donate. If you would like to donate food, FeedingAmerica.org can direct you to your local food bank. Call them first to find out what their food donation policy is right now.
  • You can also help out by checking in with neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members who might be struggling to purchase nutritious meals and direct them to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove. Be sure to shop responsibly and not hoard staples that everyone needs.


