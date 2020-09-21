hispanic heritage

Stolen Adelita Cocina was more than a food truck - it was a dream

By

Adelita Cocina serving customers since 2015. The food truck was stationed at the intersection of Berryessa Road and North Capitol when it was stolen. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Adelita Cocina was more than a food truck - it was a dream, that someone drove away with.

We spoke with owners, Francisco and Juana Ayala. They haven't worked since Sept. 13, when their food truck was hitched up in late hours and stolen away.

They operated from the parking area of a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Berryessa Road and North Capitol in East San Jose. The couple launched their business in 2015.

Aside from being devastated about their loss of income (with two teens at home ages 16 and 17), they were saddened for not being able to serve the community: "Nuestros clientes están tristes," they expressed their clientele was saddened, but so were they for not being able to cook for them.

Their son, Michael Ayala, currently living in Portland, Oregon, started a GoFundMe from a distance: Help Replace Adelita's Stolen Taco Truck.

Adelita Cocina is on Door Dash for orders, which are on hold until this is resolved.

Report any tips online to San Jose Police Department Anonymous Tip Line or by calling (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslatino heritage monthfoodfood truckhispanic heritage
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage through dance
Despite pandemic, Bay Area celebrates Mexican Independence Day
ABC7 honors Hispanic Heritage Month 2020
What keeps the Hispanic community strong?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
SF's only cat cafe at risk of closing, asking for community help
Zendaya youngest lead drama actress Emmy winner
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
SF Archbishop leads protest march to allow indoor services
Vigils for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held across Bay Area
Show More
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
Emmy-winning actresses don Breonna Taylor shirts during broadcast
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
More TOP STORIES News