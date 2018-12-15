HAMBURGER

Burger fans line up ahead of Shake Shack opening in Palo Alto

People are seen lined up ahead of a Shake Shack store opening in Palo Alto, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (You You Xue via Twitter (@youyouxue))

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
People lined up in Palo Alto Saturday morning ahead of the much anticipated opening of the Bay Area's first Shake Shack location.

RELATED: Shake Shack's first Bay Area restaurant opens Saturday

Twitter user You You Xue shared pictures and video of the long line outside the location.


Shake Shack has plans for expanding its Bay Area presence with restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.

The popular East Coast burger chain has more than 200 locations around the world and throngs of die-hard fans, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

RELATED: Robots making burgers for the public in San Francisco restaurant

This undated image shows custards from Shake Shack.

