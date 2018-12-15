Burger fans line up ahead of Shake Shack opening in Palo Alto

Oh yeah, this line is really long. @shakeshack pic.twitter.com/RcK9rDFQkt — You You Xue 🇪🇺 (@youyouxue) December 15, 2018

Shake Shack opening at 11am in Palo Alto, a queue of 15 people. pic.twitter.com/9qL5eUZMBB — You You Xue 🇪🇺 (@youyouxue) December 15, 2018

Queue at @shakeshack around 150 people, still growing and the store will be open at 11. pic.twitter.com/X5qAgTvpCY — You You Xue 🇪🇺 (@youyouxue) December 15, 2018

This undated image shows custards from Shake Shack.

People lined up in Palo Alto Saturday morning ahead of the much anticipated opening of the Bay Area's first Shake Shack location.Twitter user You You Xue shared pictures and video of the long line outside the location.Shake Shack has plans for expanding its Bay Area presence with restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.The popular East Coast burger chain has more than 200 locations around the world and throngs of die-hard fans, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.