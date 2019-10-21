Tickets are now on sale for Mushroom Feast Mendocino

Entice your taste buds with fun and fungi at this year's Mushroom Feast Mendocino! Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure as you sample sweet and savory treats, swish and swirl liquid assets by the glass, and forage your way through a flourishing county replete with 3,000+ species of mushrooms!
Located on California's north coast, Mendocino County is home to countless wineries, farm-to-fork restaurants, and tall Redwood trees. This year, the County will celebrate their prized mushrooms and lush forests with Mushroom Feast Mendocino held from November 1st through November 10th, 2019.
