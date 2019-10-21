bay area life

Tickets are now on sale for Mushroom Feast Mendocino

Entice your taste buds with fun and fungi at this year's Mushroom Feast Mendocino! Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure as you sample sweet and savory treats, swish and swirl liquid assets by the glass, and forage your way through a flourishing county replete with 3,000+ species of mushrooms!

Located on California's north coast, Mendocino County is home to countless wineries, farm-to-fork restaurants, and tall Redwood trees. This year, the County will celebrate their prized mushrooms and lush forests with Mushroom Feast Mendocino held from November 1st through November 10th, 2019.

Get your tickets today!

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmendocinofoodiefestivalbay area lifefun stuffbay area eventsmushroom festivalfoodie call
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
August Hall takes SF nightlife to the next level
How to make an Instagrammable cheese board
A message from breast cancer survivors
Girls' Festival 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCB students complain delays in shutting off water likely worsened flood damage to dorms
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
3 dead, 4 seriously injured in solo car crash in San Jose
49ers beat Redskins in ugly 9-0 game to improve to 6-0
Show More
Fans flock to NYC 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90
Chick-fil-A to close first UK restaurant within 6 months
Man killed in shooting at apartment near SJSU
More TOP STORIES News