How to easily carve a turkey this Thanksgiving

Carving a turkey is hard work. Here's a fast way to get it done so you can gobble it all up! (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A chef at Saint Anthony's dining room showed ABC7 News how to easily carve a turkey. Saint Anthony's will be serving more than 3,000 people in San Francisco this Thanksgiving.

Chef Ruth Selby has carved hundreds of turkeys already.

"What you want to do is separate out your legs and the thighs and really take those drumsticks. Don't be afraid to get in there and break that down to the side. What that gives you is a stable bird, it's not rolling around the board. Next you want to take your breasts off. I follow the wish bone. I'm going to make that cut and then follow the breast bone down. What you can do is get that whole breast off. I'm carving around the wish bone and I'm taking the whole breast off. I'll keep the whole breast together and make nice big slices for my platter. The rest of the turkey I'll actually do with my hands and then for the dark meat you can almost just pull those bones out and this you can either slice with a knife or shred with your hands," said Selby.

Saint Anthony's dining room is open to serve people Thanksgiving day beginning at 11:30 a.m.
