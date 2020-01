Cooking fish is now quick and easy thanks to new book, 'The Big 10 Fish & Seafood Cookbook'

So excited to have 1 of my high school best friends ⁦@ChefTerriDien⁩ on ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ today to share her amazing cookbook The Big 10 Fish & Seafood Cookbook!!! #fish #cooking #cookbook #seafoodrecipes pic.twitter.com/h16xVsLaPO — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) January 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We know there are many health benefits to eating fish, but it's not something many of us are comfortable cooking. Thankfully, ABC7 had a chef instructor with us on Monday who can put our fish fears to rest -- author of the new cookbook, "The Big 10 Fish & Seafood Cookbook," Terri Dien!Terri's one of ABC7's Kristen Sze's best friends from high school. After culinary school, Terri became chef instructor and ran cooking schools at Draeger's, Sur La Table, noand w she runs the food and nutrition program for Google childcare. She's put all that experience and creative genius in her new book, "The Big 10 Fish & Seafood Cookbook ."Watch the video above as Terri and Kristen show you how easy it is to assemble two of the delicious recipes.