Video shows firefighters rescue dog from cliff at SF's Fort Funston

When necessary, and if your partner does go off a cliff, do not try to rescue yourself; call 911. We can't you all to have a pawfect time and make positive memories woof sharing. @GGNRANPSAlerts pic.twitter.com/WztThEDXud — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dog had to be rescued Friday night at Fort Funston in San Francisco.The fire department climbed down to get the Labrador that had gone off the cliff.With ropes, one crew member was able to secure the dog and carry it to more stable ground where it could walk safely.The dog was fine, but firefighters say this is a good reminder for people to keep their pets on a leash and to remain on the trails.Officials say if your pet does get into danger, do not try to rescue yourself - Call 911 for help instead.