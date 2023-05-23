Community resources for foster care families, individuals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Finding resources for families or individuals in the foster care system can be difficult sometimes. We have gathered a list of vetted local resources with programs that offer valuable support and helpful services.

Alternative Family Services | Multiple Locations

AFS is committed to providing healing and equitable care to families, children, siblings, and teens in care.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) | Multiple Locations

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo Counties are members of National CASA/GAL Association and support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.

Contra Costa Independent Living Skills Program (ILSP) | Martinez, CA

The Independent Living Skills Program provides services to youth still in foster care between the ages of 16 through 21. The primary focus of the Contra Costa County's ILSP program is to identify all eligible youth and provide emancipation services and resources, with the goal of preparing them for responsible adulthood and independence.

Foster A Dream | Martinez, CA

Foster A Dream's mission is to provide programs and resources that build the hopes, dreams and futures of Bay Area foster children; and be a guiding source for successful transition into the adult world. They plant seeds of promise in children who are underrepresented. Children who are thrust as innocents, into a system which in its present condition simply cannot develop them, but rather merely sustains them until they are released as young adults into a world for which they are not prepared.

FosterClub | Multiple Locations

FosterClub's approach is to engage and empower those who have the most at stake in transforming the foster care system: young people themselves. FosterClub creates and connects young people from foster care with unique tools and programs, and engages young people to transform life for themselves, their peers, and to ultimately improve the child welfare system.

FosterMore | Multiple Locations

FosterMore's mission is to advance a deeper understanding of foster care, greater empathy for those involved, and provide opportunities for the public to engage and improve outcomes for youth in foster care.

Foster Port | Multiple Locations

FosterPort is a highly-specialized, curated list of the best available resources on issues impacting older foster youth transitioning out of foster care. This site was created for youth service providers, youth advocates, and funders who need a reliable list of resources to deepen their knowledge about emerging issues.

Foster-SF, San Francisco Human Services Agency | San Francisco, CA

Foster-SF.org is a website of the City and County of San Francisco Human Services Agency (HSA) that helps streamline how we recruit and certify foster parents.

John Burton Advocates for Youth (JBAY) | San Francisco, CA

JBAY works to improve the quality of life for California's current foster, former foster, and homeless youth.

Larkin Street Youth Services | San Francisco, CA

Larkin Street Youth Services is a nonprofit empowering young people to move beyond homelessness by providing healthcare, housing, employment, and education services.

The Hub Youth Center | Santa Clara, CA

The Hub is a youth-led and organized community center, dedicated to supporting current and former foster youth, ages 15-24, by providing a safe, welcoming center where foster youth are offered a variety of services by their peers and other caring community members.

Pivotal | Santa Clara and San Mateo, CA

Pivotal expert coaches work with youth one-on-one to reach their academic and employment goals. They round out their Pivotal experience by offering scholarships, academic tutoring, professional development workshops, summer internships, and job placement. They stick by youth throughout high school, college and into their careers, and help them get the life they want for themselves.