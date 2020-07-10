Society

Fort Bragg soldier becomes the first woman to join the ranks of the Green Berets

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- History was made at Fort Bragg as the first female soldier graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Thursday, Army officials confirmed.

The Army would not confirm the soldier's identity due to the nature of unique missions she would be assigned after graduation.

Preceding the graduation ceremony, Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, the Commanding General for U.S. Army Special Operations Command congratulated each soldier on their "ability to meet the baseline standards and competencies" of the regiment.

During the Thursday graduation, the soldier received her Special Forces Tab and donned her Green Beret along with fellow classmates at her side.

"From here, you will go forward and join the storied formation of the Green Berets where you will do what you are trained to do: challenge assumptions, break down barriers, smash through stereotypes, innovate, and achieve the impossible," Beaudette said. "Thankfully, after today, our Green Beret Men and Women will forever stand in the hearts of free people everywhere."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggcumberland countyfort bragghistorysoldiersmilitaryarmyfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Berkeley proposes eliminating police from traffic stops, enforcement
SF Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season
State Superintendent Thurmond to host task force on education funding
2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Knightsen
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
Show More
National Police Assoc. urges Palo Alto to remove fugitive from BLM mural
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
I-580 reopened at Altamont Pass after brush fire
Report details years of alleged sex abuse at San Jose school, president apologizes
'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News