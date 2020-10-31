Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France -- A priest was shot at an Orthodox church in Lyon, France, at about 4 p.m. local time Saturday.

The priest is in critical condition and is being treated at the site, a spokesperson for the national police said. The assailant is on the run, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not this was an act of terror.

The shooting comes days after an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. Three suspects are in French custody.

Authorities have labeled the attack, which took place amid growing tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking the Prophet Muhammad, an act of Islamist terrorism.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingchurchu.s. & worldfrance
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF officials discourage partying in the Castro for Halloween
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan's Black voters
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
SJ Halloween displays prepare for safe viewing during COVID-19
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
Show More
Here's how effective contact tracing is across Bay Area
Restaurants turn to outdoor dining tents with winter looming
Facebook starts campaign to support Black-owned small businesses
EDD freezes 350K claims, legitimate workers still without money
California EDD director Sharon Hilliard to retire at the end of the year
More TOP STORIES News