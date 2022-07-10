free stuff

DoorDash glitch 2022 allows customers to order for free without verifying payment

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn't have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila, others received a lifetime supply of plan-b contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the glitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in the United States, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their doordash drivers.
