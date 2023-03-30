1 dead in freeway shooting on EB I-580 in Oakland, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a freeway shooting on eastbound I-580 in Oakland Wednesday night, California Highway Patrol confirms.

CHP says that units responded to a reported crash around 10:30 p.m. and found the driver with gunshot wounds.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP Golden Gate has taken over the investigation.

The freeway was closed for over five hours overnight, but as of 5 a.m. all lanes are back open.