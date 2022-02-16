Potential chemical emergency in Fremont, 2 hotels told to shelter in place, officials say

Crews were immediately concerned about the possibility of toxic chemicals being released into the air
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Special Operations Task Force of the Fremont Fire Department responded to a potentially dangerous hazardous materials emergency Wednesday morning at the Air Liquide building.

The call came in at 7:15a.m. The building is located in an office park right alongside Interstate 880, between the interstate and Fremont Blvd.

Firefighters say an employee of the company put out a small fire with a fire extinguisher but had set off the alarm, which prompted the emergency response. Crews were immediately concerned about the possibility of toxic chemicals being released into the air.

"Apparently, it was plastic vessel that over pressurized and burned. That's what caused the black smoke. At this point, because it is an unknown chemical, we are standing by to verify if it is potentially toxic. But in the fire service, we treat all unknown chemicals as potentially toxic," Deputy Chief Zoraida Diaz said at 9:00a.m.


No injuries or fire damage were reported.

The fire department did not order any evacuations, but did ask the Hampton Inn and Hyatt Hotel to shelter in place and told residents to avoid the area of Landing Road and Fremont Boulevard.

As of 11:00a.m., the fire department was still taking air readings and trying to figure out how to open the room where the fire happened.

