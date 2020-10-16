LIVE: Oakland officials give update on safety at McClymonds High School, months after chemical scare

#Developing @OUSDNews now says @McClymondsHS in #OAKLAND may be closed into next week due to chemical issue, but classes could be held at another location. District will update press at 1:30 this afternoon. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/37DBr7gxkH — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 20, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Unified School District is expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon on safety at McClymond's High School.This comes after the school was forced to shut down in February because of a toxic chemical found in ground water on the campus.The school has now been deemed safe to return to, the district says, months after the chemical scare.Watch the live update at 1 p.m. in the media player above.Students and parents were notified in February about the testing on the Oakland campus, so no one showed up to the campus.The chemical TCE, or trichloroethylene, was discovered in late February. Officials say the compound was not found in the school's drinking water and testing was expected to continue during the school's temporary closure.Both state and county officials have confirmed that the compound came from somewhere offsite, the district said.TCE is a solvent used for industrial cleanup. The concern is that it's vaporizing and creating a health hazard for students and staff inside McClymonds, a school that was built in 1915.Tolani King's daughter is a senior at McClymonds."That's a major concern," said King, who also works at the high school as an aide. "This is quite disruptive for all the students here at the school site because missing even one day of school or a few hours of school is detrimental to their future."The TCE incident is just the latest scare for the community in and around McClymonds.In 2008, student testing found high levels of lead around the schools. And in 2017, the East Bay Municipal Utility District found lead contamination in the drinking water, from dated metal fixtures.McClymonds High School is located at 2607 Myrtle Street in Oakland.