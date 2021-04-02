Person shot and killed by Fremont police in hotel parking lot, officials say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Place Hotel. No officers were injured, according to police.

Officials will provide additional information on the incident later in the evening.

Last Wednesday, a Fremont officer shot and killed a man who CHP says was armed with a gun after a police chase that ended in Highway 84.

Details of what led up to the shooting are still unknown but authorities say the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen and connected to an armed robbery.

