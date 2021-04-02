Person shot and killed by Fremont police in hotel parking lot, officials say

An officer involved shooting occurred at 6:25 pm in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel. One suspect has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured. We anticipate additional information and details being made available later this evening. pic.twitter.com/xUFDjDXGUF — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 2, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Place Hotel. No officers were injured, according to police.Officials will provide additional information on the incident later in the evening.Last Wednesday, a Fremont officer shot and killed a man who CHP says was armed with a gun after a police chase that ended in Highway 84.Details of what led up to the shooting are still unknown but authorities say the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen and connected to an armed robbery.