Help is on the way for 78-year-old Fremont contractor whose tools were stolen

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Some good news emerging from a story aired on ABC7 News this week about a 78-year-old carpenter who had all his tools stolen out of his truck in Fremont and now is unable to work.

Several good Samaritans have stepped forward to save the day and donate tools to Danny Ray.

Joni Walker-Gwin has a garage filled with her late husband's tools. They were together for 30 years before he passed away last year.

She was watching ABC7 News from her home in Brisbane and she saw the story about Ray. Someone broke into his truck, parked in front of his home, and stole $7,000 worth of his tools - tools Ray used to make a living to continue to support his wife.

VIDEO: 78-year-old Fremont contractor unable to support his family after work tools stolen

"It was very sad and I had stuff to donate," Walker-Gwin said. "That was the thing I had 'em and he needed them and I reached out to you guys and somebody's going to come and do something with them for this gentleman. Nobody's a stranger. Everyone's a person."

The Fremont Police Officers' Association was so moved by his loss they set up a donation website.

The FPOA is going to make arrangements to get the tools to Danny Ray and they say two other individuals have also contacted them with more tools to donate.

"It is a tremendous relief to me to know I'm going to get my tools back so I can continue to work and provide for my family," Ray said.

