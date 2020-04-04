Fresno landlord trying to evict family during coronavirus crisis

Rodolfo Velazquez, his wife, and seven kids have made a trailer into a home right next to his car parts business.
But as the coronavirus outbreak came, their other business, a Parlier restaurant, couldn't make ends meet and Velazquez says he told his landlord he couldn't make his rent for the first time in five years on March 15.
"Then he started harassing me, coming over here, and calling me and he went to park a trailer in front of my two gates so he won't let me work he don't let me do nothing," Velazquez said.
He says he gave his landlord legal paperwork saying he was unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus.
Soon afterwards, he says the landlord turned off water to the property. The electricity went out a couple of days later.
But Velazquez won't leave.
"I stay here because he says if he sees I'm not here, he's going to lock me out and I cannot lose all this because of him," he said.
Action News talked to landlord Frank Vega, but he didn't want to do an interview on camera.
Vega says he's been a good landlord and neighbor in this area.
He says the city of Fresno told him he doesn't have to provide Velazquez water, but he does.
He says the water line just had a hole in it, which he had fixed.
And he says the $1200 monthly rent on the small cement slab property just south of the Fresno Rescue Mission does not include utilities.
So he says Velazquez owes about $500 for PG&E, but the outage was just broken circuits.
He turned on the water and the electricity while Action News talked to him.
And he's upset Velazquez chose to spend money on legal protection instead of rent.
"He sent me a message saying 'That's really bad that you decide to pay the lawyer instead of paying me and you've been a good dad to your family in jeopardy'," Velazquez said as he showed Action News the text message.
Velazquez says he can pay soon if he can just keep working on cars.
But Vega wants him out no matter what, though he knows it can't happen immediately.
He says he served Velazquez with an eviction notice, but he doesn't intend to try to enforce it until the crisis is over.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19