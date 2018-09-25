From America's dad to prison inmate, Bay Area accuser rejoices over Cosby verdict

Comedian Bill Cosby has begun serving a prison sentence in Pennsylvania today after being convicted of sexual assault. Though the case involved one woman, Temple University administrator Andrea Constand, dozens of others accused him including a North Bay woman.Janice Baker Kinney was overwhelmed with joy to see Cosby "do his walk of shame" as he was led away in handcuffs.It's a dramatic fall from grace for a man once known as America's Dad. 81 year old Bill Cosby, said to be legally blind was sentenced today to serve between three and seven years. Baker Kinney says she's relieved."It's just, ah.. it's over. all the ridicule and horrible things said about us, it's all worth it."The North Bay woman testified during the trial. She says she was a 24 year old bartender at Harrah's in Reno, when Cosby invited her to a party."I was sexually assaulted by him in May of 1982."Her testimony helped bolster the claims of the key accuser Andrea Constand which led to today's sentencing.In all dozens of women came forward to publicly accuse the famous comedian. Baker Kinney believes they were at the forefront of the #MeToo movement and in our phone conversation today she sarcastically "thanked" the man now classified as a sexually violent predator."I thank him for his arrogance and his ego because it made a group of women really pissed off."Attorney Gloria Allred stood outside the courthouse and proclaimed "This is a very important Day. Judgment day has come."Cosby's attorneys say they will appeal, and his publicist says God is watching over the disgraced entertainer. Publicist Andrew Wyatt says "They persecuted Jesus and look what happened. I'm not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to Black men for centuries."Cosby will now be required to report to state police and attend counseling.