Frozen strawberries recalled at Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's over possible Hepatitis A contamination

Frozen strawberries sold nationwide at Trader Joe's and in some Aldi and Costco stores are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

According to the FDA, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling the frozen fruit "due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses."

Recalled products include the frozen tropical fruit blend with pineapple, bananas, strawberries and mangos sold nationwide at Trader Joes.

The recall also includes organic frozen strawberries sold at Aldi under the Simply Nature brand in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The recalled products were also sold to KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets and Made With.

The recalled frozen strawberries sold at Costco were only distributed to stores in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

You can see a full list of recalled products below:

According to the FDA, Hepatitis is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Illness can occur within 15 to 50 days of exposure.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool, the FDA said. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

The FDA is urging customers who have purchased the recalled products to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.