Immunocompromised activist worries lifting CA's mask mandate will put their community at risk

"I see it as, OK, I would've had a month and a half since my vaccination to buy my own groceries and then it's back home being terrified," said disabled activist Charis Hill.
RELATED: When you still have to wear a mask, what will change on June 15
May 1 is the date Hill became fully vaccinated.
"I'm immunosuppressed and my population of people are advised that we continue wearing masks," said Hill.
Stanford's Infectious Disease Dr. Anne Liu says there is no way to know how much the vaccine protects those with immunocompromised systems. In some cases, it doesn't.
"They may not form much of a memory response after getting the vaccine. As a result when they are exposed to the virus then they may not have the same type of protection that people with normal immune systems have," said Dr. Liu.
VIDEO: Experts say it could be months before people are comfortable without face masks
But as the state moves into reopening in four weeks Bay Area counties are not waiting and making their own changes now. Santa Clara announcing a new order.
"It requires employers to determine the vaccination status of their employees. Two. it defines safety rules for employees who remain unvaccinated and three, it continues to require that workplaces and schools report to us when they have a COVID case," said Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody.
After June 15 counties will be allowed to modify the state's mask mandate. On Tuesday, Santa Clara County said they are keeping track of the vaccination numbers to make any changes.
RELATED: What the new CDC mask guidance means for dining out
"Look at the state policies and then decide whether we need any adjustments based on local conditions," said Dr. Cody.
What gives immunocompromised California residents like Hill hope is seeing vaccination numbers rise. So far, 50% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine but for now, wearing a mask is the difference between life and death even after being vaccinated.
"Our patients are really at the mercy of the rest of us to get vaccinated," said Dr. Liu.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic