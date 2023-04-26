Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in attack on former SF fire official

Attorney for man charged with multiple felonies in brutal assault of a former San Francisco fire commissioner is asking the judge to drop charges.

The public defender says this was a case of self-defense

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In early April, cellphone video showed the man San Francisco police say brutally assaulted former fire department Commissioner Don Carmignani, with some type of metal object in the Marina District.

Garret Allen Dotty, who is unhoused, is being charged with multiple felonies for the brutal assault.

Dotty's public defender, Kleigh Hathaway, has said it was a case of self-defense and making striking accusations against Carmignanii.

"Police have reason to believe Carmignani was involved in eight separate acts of violence.. perpetrated against people who are homeless," said Kleigh Hathaway, SF Public Defender.

Hathaway is asking the charges be dropped against Dotty, but told ABC7 News Gloria Rodriguez that won't be decided on Wednesday.

ABC7 is working to touch base with Carmignani's attorney with their side of the story.

