How to save at the pump: Here's a list of ways to save money on gas

Experts say there are some things you can do to save money on gas, and that cashback credit cards are a good option.
Tips: How to save at the pump amid soaring gas prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People are trying to reduce their gasoline consumption as oil markets remain uncertain. There are ways of savings money that you may not have thought of.

When Larry Purcell paid for his gas today, he received an automatic discount just for using his cashback credit card.

"I used my credit card and the price went down," who lives in Redwood City and was filling up at the Chevron station at 19th Avenue in San Francisco.

It wasn't a huge amount, 6 cents per gallon, but any kind of discount is welcomed because prices are still very high.

"It's killing me," he added.

Some credit cards have a "Buy Now Pay Later" option, but 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney says be careful with the high interest rates and late fees.

RELATED: California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause

"The most important thing you can do is don't buy more gas than you can afford to use, that's the bottom line because even though gas prices are going up, the price of Muni is not, the price of BART isn't, so if you hurting for money use public transportation to get you over those humps," explained Finney.

We've been here before, certain circumstances drive up the price of gasoline. There are some things you can do to save on gas.

"Probably just plan things better, just go one way and do everything that I need to do and go back instead of back and forth," suggested Anna Eng who was filling up her car with diesel.

"I'm a nerd so I keep my tires inflated properly," said J.C. Chance

"Drive less," expressed Purcell.

VIDEO: Are gas stations, oil companies price gouging you?
Oil industry experts say there is little to no evidence that gas stations are price gouging you amid soaring costs.



The American Automobile Association, Triple-A makes another good suggestion. Don't leave heavy stuff in your car.

"Believe it or not an extra 100 pounds of weight added to your vehicle reduces your full economy by one percent," said Also Vazquez, spokesperson for Triple-A.

A dollar here, a dollar there, it all adds up.

The volatile oil market has left people wondering if now is the time to go electric. Get in line. The wait for certain models could be up to ten months.

