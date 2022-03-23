gas prices

Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners; free public transit for 3 months

EMBED <>More Videos

California high gas price proposal: $400 rebates to all taxpayers

With gas prices soaring nationwide and some of the highest prices being seen here in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new $11 billion proposal aimed at easing the pain at the pump.

As part of the relief package announced Wednesday, all Californians with a registered vehicle, up to two vehicles per person, would receive $400 tax rebates on a debit card. That part of the plan, would cost $9 billion, which would be funded from the state budget surplus.

According to the Governor's office, the average California driver spends approximately $300 in gasoline excise tax over a year.



Newsom also proposed spending another $750 million in grants to incentivize public transit and rail agencies to give Californians free rides for three months.

Another $600 million would be used to pause part of the state's diesel sales tax rate for a year and another $523 million to put a hold on inflationary adjustments made to gas and diesel tax rates.

RELATED: Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?

EMBED More News Videos

At the pump, you'll see the state and federal taxes listed. But the reason why we are paying more in California is what you won't see on your receipt.



The Governor's office said Newsom is expected to meet with the Legislature to discuss the relief package. If approved, Californians could see payments by July.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsompublic transportationgas pricestransportationoilgas station
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?
Chevron: Richmond refinery strike should not impact gas prices
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
Gallon of gas equals price of BART ride to anywhere in Bay Area
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no 'agendas' | LIVE
Suspect accused of pushing, killing Michelle G deemed unfit for trial
San Mateo Co. spends $540K cleaning up PPE left in the rain
Video shows bizarre southeast Fresno smoke shop robbery
Show More
California too slow in offering affordable housing, audit says
US SailGP team vying for $1M prize in SF Bay this weekend
Ex-lab associate testifies in Sunny Balwani trial
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
More TOP STORIES News