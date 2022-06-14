gas prices

Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents a gallon mistake

His family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.
EMBED <>More Videos

CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents a gallon mistake

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KGO) -- The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a Northern California gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents a gallon has now been fired.

The manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000.

VIDEO: Glitch at NorCal gas station gives customers 69 cents a gallon price for hours
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers filling up at a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif. took advantage of a glitch that temporarily lowered the price to 69 cents a gallon.



"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah it's my fault," said John Szczecina, gas station manager.

Szczecina says he's worried about getting sued by the station owners, so his family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneygas pricesshellconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
TOP STORIES
Hate crime investigation underway after group storms drag story hour
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up over crime, Little Saigon businesses demand change
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 Thursday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Push to keep COVID test sites open in SF's vulnerable areas
Show More
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Dance Cam Mom dancing with Warriors all the way to the NBA Finals
PG&E left 'fire hazard' for some Bay Area homeowners: supervisor
SJ teen suffers collapsed lung after pellet gun shooting attack
EXCLUSIVE: Elderly man dragged along road during Oakland carjacking
More TOP STORIES News