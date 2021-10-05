politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs education law while visiting Fresno County school

By Dale Yurong
FRESNO, Calif. -- Just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all California students, he visited a Fresno County school on Tuesday.

The governor signed a law focusing on early childhood education and discussed plans for the expansion of opportunities for students.

Newsom's legislation includes the state giving free pre-kindergarten for all four-year-olds that will start in the 2022-23 school year and be in full effect by 2025-26.

The full plan will cost $123.9 billion. About $10 million is dedicated to having more dual language programs for students.

Last week, the governor announced that all eligible school children in California will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine once the shot is fully authorized.

At that same time, staff members at all state schools will also need to be fully vaccinated. The state issued a mandate in August for teachers and school staff members, but now it has eliminated the option to submit to regular COVID-19 testing in place of getting the vaccine.

