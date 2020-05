WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to speak amid protests to reopen California, lift shelter-in-place restrictions

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily briefing Friday will come with a bit of a sideshow. At least 11 protests are planned around the state at the same time demanding Newsom lift restrictions on businesses and shelter-in-place orders. One of the largest demonstrations is set for the State Capitol in Sacramento; another is planned for City Hall in San Francisco.Essential workers around the state, like some at Amazon, Whole Foods, and Target, are also holding May Day strikes to demand safer working conditions and hazard pay.The governor holds a press briefing every weekday at noon amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. He typically gives an update on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but also announces a new initiative or government program nearly every day.We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon here, on Facebook and YouTube Gov. Newsom has repeatedly said he's feeling the pressure to reopen the state more quickly, but is leaning on scientific data to decide on timing."Politics will not drive our decision making. Protests will not drive our decision making. Political pressure will not drive our decision making," he said earlier this week. "The science, data and public health will drive our decision making."