WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California business sectors' slow reopening

Newsom said he'd address the issue during his daily press conference at noon today. We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
During his news conference on Monday, the governor didn't let much information slide on exactly what he had in store, but said he'd speak in depth about the state's strategy to phase in business sectors.
The update is part of the state's six-point plan to reopen. California needs to make progress on the following six criteria, Newsom says, in order to lift restrictions:
- Expanding testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive
- Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity
- Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges
- Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus
- Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing
- Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed
Newsom said Tuesday's remarks would focus on the fifth of the above listed criteria.
Last week, the governor did a deep dive into the state's progress on the first criteria: testing and contact tracing.
Californians hoping Newsom will announce a broad reopening of the state in the near-future are likely in for disappointment. In fact, six Bay Area counties announced they'd be extending shelter-in-place orders, not lifting them. Even as some states around the country have begun to announce broad rollbacks of social distancing restrictions, Newsom made it clear that's not the path California is on.
"I wish I could prescribe a specific date to say we could turn on the light switch and go back to normalcy. We've tried to make it crystal clear there is no light switch and there is no date," Newsom said last week. "I can assure you those decisions will be forthcoming and will be based upon science, data and the spread of the virus."
