Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in morning press conference

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding an unusually early press conference Monday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and California's regional stay-at-home order.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at 9:30 a.m. Check back to watch live and read updates.

The state has mandated a new, modified stay-at-home order starting when a region's ICU capacity drops below 15%. However, several Bay Area counties have decided to move ahead of the state's timeline and implement stay-at-home restrictions starting this week.

The health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties believe that waiting for ICU capacity to fall below 15% to take action would be too late.

When the stay-at-home order goes into effect, the following must change:
  • Restaurants would close to both indoor and outdoor dining. They could only do takeout or delivery.

  • Bars and wineries have to close (indoor and outdoor)

  • Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services have to close


  • All retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%

  • Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited


Schools that have already received a waiver to reopen can stay open. All "critical infrastructure" can remain open, as well.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, then reassessed weekly based on ICU capacity.

We'll update this story as we listen in to the governor's press conference. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsombay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Map: See your county's reopening status
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
COVID-19 Update: New restrictions in effect in 4 Bay Area counties
COVID-19 Update: 3 Bay Area counties to enter new lockdown tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order enacted in 4 Bay Area counties
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger, dangerous surf, record warmth today
49ers gear up for Monday Night Football on ABC7
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay Regional Park staff admit to shooting cats
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Show More
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Biden picks Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary
COVID-19 Update: New restrictions in effect in 4 Bay Area counties
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
SF restaurant, salon workers face layoffs as lockdown begins
More TOP STORIES News