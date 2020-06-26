Society

Pride 2020: Local leaders, Warriors president talk celebrating LGBTQ+ in sports world and beyond

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is celebrating 50 years of Pride.

As part of a way to celebrate, ABC7's Reggie Aqui sat down with Golden State Warriors President & C.O.O., Rick Welts, Chase Center General Manager, Kim Stone, and the arena's transportation director, Manoj Madhavan, as well as their husbands and wives.

The conversation ranged from Welts' experience as being gay as a top NBA executive, to the larger discussion on LGBTQ+ awareness, acceptance in men's and women's sports, and how to be true to oneself in the workplace. At the end, the group shared its sage advice on what they would each tell their younger, teenage selves.

RELATED: Here's how to celebrate 50 years of SF Pride amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Of course, they all had to have some fun in the process. Watch the video to hear each couple spill their stories of how they first met.

Just because San Francisco's Pride is virtual this year, it doesn't mean events will be any less fun.

You'll be able to access all the fun from home by going to SFPride.org.

Cities across the country will be celebrating Pride just as much as ever. You can find a full guide here.

See more stories and videos related to SF Pride.

PRIDE MONTH 2020: What to know about LGBT pride celebrations around the country this weekend

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopridegaylgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthgay rightssf pridegolden state warriorsgay athlete
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF pauses reopening after reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Newsom tells 1 California county to shut back down
COVID-19 updates: Marin Co. delays June 29 reopening of some businesses due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Elijah McClain case: Officers placed on non-enforcement duties
SF Giants launch fan cutout program to fill empty stands
Show More
Bay Area airport passengers react to American Airlines' plan to book flights to capacity
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
More TOP STORIES News