Pride 2020: Local leaders, Warriors president talk celebrating LGBTQ+ in sports world and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is celebrating 50 years of Pride.
As part of a way to celebrate, ABC7's Reggie Aqui sat down with Golden State Warriors President & C.O.O., Rick Welts, Chase Center General Manager, Kim Stone, and the arena's transportation director, Manoj Madhavan, as well as their husbands and wives.
The conversation ranged from Welts' experience as being gay as a top NBA executive, to the larger discussion on LGBTQ+ awareness, acceptance in men's and women's sports, and how to be true to oneself in the workplace. At the end, the group shared its sage advice on what they would each tell their younger, teenage selves.
Of course, they all had to have some fun in the process. Watch the video to hear each couple spill their stories of how they first met.
Just because San Francisco's Pride is virtual this year, it doesn't mean events will be any less fun.
You'll be able to access all the fun from home by going to SFPride.org.
Cities across the country will be celebrating Pride just as much as ever. You can find a full guide here.
