Gaza demonstration briefly shuts down SF's Central Freeway, nearby streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic on San Francisco's Central Freeway came to a halt Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over the span.

Protesters were seen on the platform near the Van Ness exit on Highway 101.

One of dozens arrested during the Bay Bridge protest was a mom that was stuck in traffic headed into San Francisco for work.

Police eventually got them to leave peacefully.

The marchers also took over Market Street as they marched from City Hall to the freeway.

Demonstrators are calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

"A temporary cease-fire is absolutely not sufficient. You can't pause s genocide. There is only stopping it.," said Wassim Hage, one of the pro-Palestinian supporters.

Both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge were shut down by Gaza protesters calling for a cease-fire, bringing the morning commute to a halt.

The United States is proposing a temporary cease-fire in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to get to Palestinian refugees.

The Biden administration is also critical of an Israeli plan to launch a ground offensive in Rafah - where many refugees have fled.

