Around 50 protesters demanding cease-fire briefly shut down Golden Gate Bridge, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge were shut down for a short period of time by protesters in response to Israel's bombing of Rafah, bringing the Wednesday morning commute to a halt.

CHP says just before 8 a.m. about 50 protesters unrolled a banner across the southbound lanes. Emergency crews also closed northbound lanes for about 20 minutes while they cleared the protest.

Protesters held banners that said "Stop Arming Israel" and "Hands off Rafah."

So far, there are no reports of any arrests in the incident.

RELATED: Around 80 protesters arrested after abandoning cars, blocking westbound Bay Bridge, CHP says

The protest comes as international efforts to broker a cease-fire suffered a setback Wednesday, when Israel reportedly recalled its negotiating team.

It is also several months after protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza were arrested for shutting down the Bay Bridge during the APEC Summit.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

